The former Oakland Raiders training facility has been rebranded as the UCSF Health Oakland Roots and Soul Performance Center in a deal finalized Friday by SF-based Redco Development, with the revenue split between the City of Oakland and Alameda County.

In a press release, the club notes that the facility, which is located at 1150 and 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway in Alameda, includes an 18,000-square-foot indoor training facility, five acres of sports fields, and a second 100,000-square-foot building with offices, locker rooms, meeting spaces, training rooms, and an auditorium. The Roots and Soul teams have used the site for the past four years under a license agreement and have now signed a 15-year lease.

Redco managing partner Chris Freise said, “Roots and Soul are building something really special here in the East Bay, and we’re honored to help anchor that vision with a permanent home.”

As NBC Bay Area reports, Oakland Roots competes in the USL Championship, and Oakland Soul plays in the USL W League. President Lindsay Barenz emphasized the importance of the facility, stating, “Having a strong training facility is vital to the success of our club… this is a huge step towards our long-term sustainability in Oakland.”

The complex has hosted top international teams, including the Mexican Men’s National Team, Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Wrexham FC, and the Wales Women’s National Team. It also supports local programming such as coaching workshops, NorCal Soccer events, and club-led community initiatives.

“This agreement is great news for Oakland and our entire sports community,” said Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee. “We’re investing in our city’s future, building community pride, boosting the local economy, and continuing to position Oakland as a dynamic sports destination.”

Image: Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club website

