The Oakland Roots drew a record 26,575 fans at their inaugural home opening soccer match at the Coliseum on Saturday, which the team ultimately lost to opponents, San Antonio.

According to NBC Bay Area, Oakland Roots, which formed in 2019 as part of the United Soccer League, received a huge welcome at their first home opener at Oakland Coliseum on Saturday afternoon, which they lost to San Antonio. 26,575 fans showed up to cheer on the team, with huge crowds reportedly tailgating prior to the event and chanting and drumming enthusiastically throughout the game.

The sold-out match puts the team in the #1 spot in single-game, regular-season attendance among active United Soccer League clubs, according to the team’s social media account. Play-by-plays of the game on the Roots’ website and blog say that the team put in an impressive effort in the first half but seemed to lose footing after the half-time break.

During previous years, Roots games took place at Lainey College and CalState East Bay, both of which have about a 5,000-person capacity.

Sports Illustrated points out that yesterday’s Roots match outdrew the A’s current numbers since the team now plays at a minor-league ballpark with capacity capped at 14,000 per game.

This is a testament to the level of passion that fans in The Town have when they're treated with respect and loyalty, and not simply for how much money they can pay to a billionaire owner.

Some highlights of yesterday’s game include honoring Oakland A's Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who passed away in December and presenting a jersey to the parents of Oakland teenager, Derbing Alvarado, an avid soccer fan who was shot last week.

Rap legend Too Short performed during the half-time show, and Oakland’s W. Kamau Bell was in attendance with fellow “multi-hyphenate” filmmaker Rafael Casal, who was born and raised in the East Bay.

Casal recalls feeling similar excitement on Saturday that he did as a kid, hanging out in the Coliseum parking lot:

Now another homegrown institution is making a big leap, so we’re here to support and make sure the Roots get their shine.

Bell speaks to the Oakland community’s desire to come together and show their pride again:

It's just Oakland’s getting a bad rap around the country, and even a bad rap sometimes on the streets of Oakland, and look at all this positivity and beauty and joy and excitement.

