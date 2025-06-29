- After a six-year hiatus, San Francisco’s Dyke March returned Saturday with roaring motorcycles, a rally in Dolores Park, and a packed march route through the Mission. The revival was led by new organizers and focused on community, visibility, and accessibility. [KGO]
- Democrats are forcing a full reading of Trump’s 940-page “big, beautiful bill” in the Senate, stalling a late-night vote on sweeping tax cuts, deportation funding, and deep cuts to Medicaid and SNAP. On the bright side, the land sale provision was dropped — but final passage remains uncertain ahead of Trump’s July 4 deadline. [PBS]
- After a financial scandal nearly tanked the project, construction on playgrounds and a dog park at San Francisco’s Crane Cove Park is finally moving forward. The San Francisco Parks Alliance misused $2 million in donations before shutting down, but the Port is now covering the remaining costs, with the amenities expected to open by early 2026. [KPIX]
- A man was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after falling from a high-rise on Russian Hill and landing on an awning. Firefighters rescued him using ladders at 1000 Green Street and transported him to a trauma center; the circumstances of the fall remain under investigation. [KRON4]
- More than 1,000 athletes and coaches from 35 counties gathered at Santa Clara University this weekend for the Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games, featuring events such as swimming, track, bocce, and tennis. [East Bay Times]
- Bay Area food banks are warning that Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” could strip SNAP benefits from up to 175,000 local households by slashing federal funding and shifting costs to states. [CBS Bay Area]
- A 33-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car Friday night in Oakland’s San Antonio district, marking the city’s 37th homicide of the year. [Bay Area News Group]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist