Newark Memorial High School in the East Bay began dismissing all 45 of its athletic coaches and assistants at the end of their respective seasons last month, telling them they may be rehired next year as part of a new policy.

As NBC Bay Area reports, the Newark Memorial High School community was blindsided Thursday by the news that all of the school’s coaches and assistants were being let go at the end of their seasons and told to reapply next school year, with no certainty about getting their jobs back. Very little information was provided by the school district aside from the move being part of a new hiring policy.

“Newark Unified School District is strengthening its coaching hiring practices to ensure the safety and well being of students,” said Newark Unified School District’s Superintendent Tracey Vackar, who’s retiring this year, per KPIX. “Releasing coaches at the end of each season allows the district to complete required vetting, background clearances, and mandatory trainings so students are supported by properly qualified adults.”

Per Bay Area News Group, coaches are being released on a rolling basis as their seasons end.

“I can’t help thinking about the negative impact on athletics in general,” Gordon Crosby, who coached swimming and water polo at the school for over 30 years, told NBC Bay Area. “When there are question marks and no consistency in a program, then programs fail.”

“These coaches have been here for so long,” parent Jazmin Padilla told KPIX. “It's surprising. It's a decision that, why all of a sudden are they doing this?”

Per KPIX, while the school has yet to provide any comments to the media, some community members have speculated whether the school district is dealing with legal concerns surrounding a particular coach, prompting routine background checks.

“I think they should just let everybody know if there is,” said Padilla, “just so nobody is doubting or has any thoughts of 'what ifs and buts.’”

Crosby told NBC Bay Area he reapplied for his position but was skeptical others did the same. “Will some coaches say ‘Enough is enough, I’m tired of being jerked around’? Crosby said. “I think it’s hard not to think that way after the way it’s all been handled.”

“I would think that they would have the foresight to see that this is not going to attract quality candidates to a school,” Crosby told KPIX, “but it's going to chase them away.”

Image: Newark Unified School District