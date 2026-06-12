A strange incident was being reported on Nob Hill Friday morning in which three pedestrians, including two SFPD officers, were struck by a Lexus, and one person was reportedly pinned under the vehicle.

The incident happened around 7:45 am near the intersection of California and Hyde streets, and a witness tells KTVU that they saw the aftermath of the collision, which left one San Francisco police officer pinned under a dark gray Lexus.

A second SFPD officer was also reportedly lying on the ground. And a cable car was also reportedly seen stopped in the area of the collision.

Three pedestrians – including at least two police officers – were hit by a car on Friday morning in San Francisco, firefighters and a witness said, and one of those people was pinned underneath. https://t.co/JTtlbZzrXQ — KTVU (@KTVU) June 12, 2026



Three people were reportedly struck by the vehicle, and at least two were SFPD officers, but the circumstances that led to the collision or to the officers being in the street are not entirely clear.

ABC 7 reports via another witness that one of the SFPD officers was seen wrestling with a suspect in the middle of the street, following a dispute with that suspect in the parking lot of the nearby Trader Joe's.

All three people, two officers and the suspect, were taken to SF General for trauma care, per KTVU. ABC 7 reports that both officers sustained leg injuries, and are expected to be okay.

Update: The police union, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, put out a statement describing what allegedly occurred:

Two SFPD officers were injured today after being flagged down by a Trader Joe’s employee, who alerted them to a suspect. The officers went after the suspect and the scene escalated into a violent struggle with the suspect in the middle of the street.

During the confrontation, a passing motorist struck the officers and suspect, pinning both officers beneath the vehicle.

The SFPOA adds that both officers sustained leg injuries and are expected to recover. "The SFPOA is grateful for the bravery, quick thinking, and selfless actions displayed by these officers under extremely dangerous circumstances," says Louis Wong, president of the SFPOA.

Photo via Getty Images