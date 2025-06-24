Yes, those rainbow lasers glowing through the fog over Market Street will be returning for this Pride Weekend, and you should see them blink on Friday evening.

Illuminate, the nonprofit origanization that continues to back the Bay Lights installation on the Bay Bridge, is bringing back the rainbow laser installation that they call "the world's largest Pride flag." And because these lasers come from laser cannons that are set up in Embarcadero Plaza, some other rainbow lights will be illuminating sculptor Marco Cochrane's 40-foot-tall woman titled R-Evolution, as well.

The lighting of the lasers, a piece titled WelcomeSF, and the sculpture, will be happening Friday in conjunction with a celebration in Embarcadero Plaza, as well as a Pride-themed outdoor party on Front Street, dubbed Drag Me to Front Street — coinciding with the weekly Fridays on Front Street block party. This Friday's festivities will be cohosted by Bobby Friday and the one and only Peaches Christ, with performances by Tila Pia, Major Hammy and more.



The show kicks off at 5 pm on the 200 block of Front Street.

The laser beams should go on around 8 or 9 pm Friday — and they will be on from sunset to sunrise until Sunday.

Illuminate says they will be "unveiling a bold new low-to-the-ground configuration that invites people to stand closer than ever to the [lasers'] source. You’ll feel the beams pass just overhead."

And, they promise, "This year will be our most intimate, most ambitious, and most meaningful to date."

Illuminate cautions, though, that "Laser start times will vary nightly. It’s a new setup from what we’ve done in previous years and will take a bit of tweaking each night, we recommend coming by a bit later in the evening to view."

The nonprofit is still trying to crowdfund support for WelcomeSF, with just over $17,000 raised out of a $50,000 goal. You can donate here.