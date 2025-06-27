Fresh off signing a $92 million contract, up-and-coming 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir spent a few hours in a Los Angeles County jail Thursday night, and is being charged with obstructing justice in an incident that police say involved a gun.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is considered one of the steals of the 2021 NFL Draft, a little-noticed fifth-round pick who has since blossomed into one of the top corners in the league. Just this past November, the 49ers rewarded him with a five-year, $92 million contract extension, for doing the kind of thing that we see below.

But ESPN reports that Lenoir was arrested Thursday night in Los Angeles, on a misdemeanor charge of delaying and obstructing police officers. He spent a little over three hours in jail, and was released.

The Chronicle has some detail Lenoir’s arrest. At roughly 5:30 pm Thursday on the 4500 block of South Wilton Place, Lenoir was with a group of friends, and police thought they saw a gun in one of his friend's car. Officers demanded the keys to the vehicle, but police say the vehicle’s owner tossed the keys to Lenoir. Lenoir then allegedly tossed those keys to another friend, who also refused to surrender the keys. And thus, Lenoir, and the car’s owner were arrested.

The 49ers said in a statement that "We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information.”

It’s good news that after three hours in custody, Lenoir was released and did not even have to post bail.

But the bad news is that the charge is still hanging over him, and could interfere with Lenoir's participation in 49ers training camp. Niners training camp starts July 22, and Lenoir’s court date is scheduled for July 25 in Los Angeles County.

Image: SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 12: Deommodore Lenoir #2 of the San Francisco 49ers runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)