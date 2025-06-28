- A Tesla driver suffered minor injuries Thursday after a crash that resulted in the vehicle dangling over a 200-foot cliff at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County — just several hours after a hiker tragically fell from a cliff in the area. The vehicle was held up by a single tree until crews stabilized it and rescued the occupant. [East Bay Times]
- Workers are unionizing at four Blue Bottle Coffee East Bay locations — a Nestle-owned company, citing unsafe conditions, lack of benefits, and management neglect, including a sewage leak that required OSHA intervention. After a worker who read the union letter was fired and management failed to respond by the June 20 deadline, employees held pickets and filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. [Oaklandside]
- Despite ridership being up 55% since last year, Caltrain will raise its base fare by 25 cents starting Tuesday to help offset a projected $75 million annual deficit. The agency says it may face deep service cuts and station closures without additional funding. [East Bay Times]
- A man who ambushed and killed Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan during a 2019 domestic violence call was sentenced to death Friday, though the execution is unlikely due to California’s moratorium. Officer O’Sullivan, 26, was remembered as a rising star, and a local bridge was memorialized in her name. [SFGate]
- Here’s a running list that tracks every person killed by San Francisco police since 2000, which is now at 65 — most of them young men of color, many with mental illness or experiencing homelessness. [Mission Local]
- Two more former guards at Dublin’s now-shuttered federal women’s prison — infamously dubbed “the rape club” — have been charged with sexually abusing inmates, bringing the total number of accused employees to ten in a scandal that has led to multiple convictions, lawsuits, and a $116 million federal settlement. [KPIX]
- After an elderly Pleasanton woman lost over $200,000 to a phone scam, police arrested a 35-year-old courier using a sting operation with fake cash during a planned pickup. [Bay Area News Group]