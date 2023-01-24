It’s a bad time for a bad distraction, but the 49ers now have one as defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested in San Jose late Monday afternoon for misdemeanor domestic violence.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu is not a starter on the defensive line, but he’s a pretty important cog in the rotation, and had a breakout game in the January 14 Wild Card win over the Seahawks with two sacks and a forced fumble. Yet he may be in doubt for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Chronicle reports Omenihu was arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Monday afternoon in San Jose.

Public Notification of Arresthttps://t.co/obYERGPhG0 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 24, 2023



The San Jose Police Department is likely trying to avoid a media firestorm, acknowledging this in the tweet above that merely says “Public Notification of Arrest” with a generic link.

But that link goes to Omenihu’s full arrest report. “On January 23, 2023, at approximately 4:39 PM, Officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row to investigate a domestic violence incident,” the report says. “When they arrived, they met with the reporting party/survivor. The survivor is an adult female and called to report that her boyfriend, Charles Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries to the survivor, she did however have a complaint of pain to her arm. The survivor declined any medical attention at the time Officers were conducting the investigation.”

Charles Omenihu was arrested in the 300 block of Santana Row after officers responded at 4:39 p.m. to a call from Omenihu’s girlfriend, who said he had “pushed her to the ground during an argument.” https://t.co/aLqBwDEaPd — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 24, 2023



The report details that Omenihu has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. According to ESPN, “Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and was released after he posted bail. Omenihu was also served with a restraining order.”

Statement from the #49ers:



“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 24, 2023



NBC Sports Bay Area adds that the 49ers have put out a fairly boilerplate statement, saying “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

This is not as bad as the 2014 Ray McDonald incidents, which were first domestic violence charges (involving his pregnant fiancée) and later rape charges. Nor is this as bad as 2012’s repeat DUI runs of the very troubled Aldon Smith. But the 49ers have had quite a roster of players with domestic violence accusations over the last ten years (Reuben Foster, Bruce Miller, Ahmad Brooks, Tramaine Brock), so there may be some pressure on the organization to be more proactive about this, depending on what happens with Omenihu’s charges.

Related: Gavin Newsom: 49ers' Decision To Play Ray McDonald Is 'Painful Affront To Every Victim Of Domestic Violence' [SFist]

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Charles Omenihu #94 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)