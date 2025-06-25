The big reveal of the new 2025 Michelin Guide for California happened in Sacramento Wednesday night, and the big local winners include a tiny restaurant in West Oakland that already won over the Chronicle's critic.

The major Bay Area Michelin news is the fact that Enclos, just off the town square in Sonoma, joins the guide for the first time at the two-star level — a feat not often accomplished for a new restaurant, but a feat that was matched by Sonoma County's SingleThread just after it opened in 2017. (And it was quickly elevated to three stars.)

Kiln, in Hayes Valley, from former Sons & Daughters chef John Wesley, has been quickly elevated to two stars, joining Sons & Daughters in that revered tier. And Oakland's tiny and already exclusive — thanks to a glowing Chronicle review in December — Sun Moon Studio in Oakland joins the guide for the first time with one star.

Otherwise, there are no big shakeups. The recently closed Osito and Aphotic, which each earned stars in last year's guide, are the only ones to drop off the list this year.

But that also means no hard-earned stars for some SFist favorites that have been deserving of acclaim and have been sadly snubbed multiple times, including Nightbird in Hayes Valley, Ernest in Potrero, and Anomaly in Lower Pac Heights.

The ceremony for the latest Michelin Guide happened for the first time in Sacramento on Wednesday, several years after the higher-ups at Michelin decided to expand the guide to include all of California — after over a decade in which the Bay Area was the only part of the state with a restaurant guide of its own.

Sacramento still only boasts a lone restaurant with one Michelin star, Localis. But the Michelin Guide has tried to spread the attention around and has hosted the ceremony for the California guide in multiple spots around the state in the last few years, so Sac was the spot Wednesday night. Last year's ceremony was held at the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, 2023's ceremony was held at Oakland's Chabot Space & Science Center, and the 2022 ceremony was held in Los Angeles, coinciding with SoCal's first three-star restaurant elevation, Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

Los Angeles still had not seen a three-star distinction for one of its restaurants until this year — with both Michael Cimarusti's Providence, which held two stars in the short-lived Los Angeles Michelin Guide almost two decades ago, and West Hollywood's Somni, from Chef Aitor Zabala, joining the three-star ranks.

The full list of Northern California starsfor 2025 is below.

Three stars

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

The French Laundry, Yountville

Quince, San Francisco

SingleThread, Healdsburg

Two stars

Acquerello, San Francisco

Aubergine, Carmel

Birdsong, San Francisco

Californios, San Francisco

Commis, Oakland

Enclos, Sonoma (new)

Harbor House, Elk (Mendocino County)

Kiln, San Francisco

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

Sons & Daughters, San Francisco

One star

7 Adams, San Francisco

Angler, San Francisco

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Auro, Calistoga

Chez Noir, Carmel

Cyrus, Geyserville

Hilda and Jesse, San Francisco

Kenzo, Napa

Kin Khao, San Francisco

The Kitchen, Sacramento

Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn, San Francisco

Localis, Sacramento

Madcap, San Anselmo

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Nari, San Francisco

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

Nisei, San Francisco

O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

Press, Saint Helena

The Progress, San Francisco

Protégé, Palo Alto

San Ho Won, San Francisco

Selby’s, Redwood City

The Shota, San Francisco

Sorrel, San Francisco

Ssal, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Sun Moon Studio, Oakland (new)

The Village Pub, Woodside

Wakuriya, San Mateo

Top image: Photo by Adahlia Cole / Enclos