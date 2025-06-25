Local:
- Wednesday was the final day of negotiations between the SF Board of Supervisors and the Mayor's Office over the next fiscal year's budget. The supervisors are trying to avoid painful layoffs, particularly after last week's dramatic protests in the board chamber by City Hall employees. [Chronicle]
- The Department of Education has found California to be in violation of Title IX in its policy to allow trans girls and women to compete in high school and college sports, and it risks losing federal education funds if it does not comply with the Trump administration's rejection of the existence of trans people within ten days. [KTVU]
- An aggressive female black bear that had been threatening and harassing people in the Lake Tahoe area — including breaking into a woman's trailer and swiping at her on Sunday at Emerald Bay State Park — has been euthanized. [Chronicle]
National:
- CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who may simply be trying to make Trump happy, declared Wednesday that the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites had, in fact, caused severe damage, contrary to an earlier assessment by the Defense Intelligence Agency. [CNN]
- An American Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Charlotte had an engine fire moments after takeoff and needed to make an emergency landing back in Las Vegas Wednesday morning. [New York Times]
- Fortnite players can apply for refunds as part of a $245 million settlement between the FTC and Epic Games over players — and unsupervised children — being charged for unwanted in-game purchases. [KPIX]
Video:
- Take in some history about the settling of San Francisco by Europeans, and the influences of history on San Francisco's map, and why the city has two intersecting grids, divided by Market Street — which was created to be parallel to the former plank road known as Mission Road.
Photo by Patrick Perkins