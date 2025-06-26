- The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate who has been seeking DNA testing of evidence to prove he was not responsible for the killing of an 85-year-old woman in 1998 during a robbery. The ruling was 6-3, with Justices Roberts, Barrett, and Kavanaugh joining the liberal wing of the court. [The Hill]
- San Francisco's estimated population for 2024 rose slightly year over year, but is still 6% below where it was in April 2020. The demographic groups that have grown the most in the last couple of years are Asian women in their 70s, and Hispanic women aged 25-29. [Chronicle]
- The 13-year-old boy accused in the Valentine’s Day fatal stabbing of 15-year-old David Gutierrez at San Jose's Santana Row is due to appear in juvenile court today, and his family continues to push for harsher penalties for the boy — who may only serve eight months if convicted, due to his age, under California law. [NBC Bay Area]
- A group of San Franciscans, including Dean Preston's former Chief of Staff Jen Snyder, worked on the primary campaign that 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani won for New York City mayor, and they're now talking about it. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico is considering legal action after debris from the latest explosion of a SpaceX rocket rained down on beaches near the city of Matamoros, and reportedly caused a mass die-off of marine life in that area of the Gulf of Mexico. [New York Times]
- The SF Giants were deflated Wednesday night by an 8-5 extra-innings loss to the Miami Marlins, and the team's hottest hitter, Casey Schmitt, was hit in the hand by a pitch and injured. [Chronicle]
Photo by Ethan Dow