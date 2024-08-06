For the first time since Michelin began publishing dining guides for the Bay Area, 25-year-old fine-dining institution Gary Danko has lost its Michelin star. But on Monday night, the tire company and venerable restaurant-guide producers bestowed new stars on four San Francisco restaurants.
There were no huge surprises in the Michelin announcements for the updated 2024 Michelin Guide to California on Monday. Arriving a few months later than last year's guide, the awards ceremony and reception took place Monday night at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Half Moon Bay.
Gary Danko, which opened in 1999 near Fisherman's Wharf, has held a one-star rating since the first Bay Area Michelin Guide came out in 2007
In total, the Bay Area now has 43 restaurants with one, two, or three stars, with three new SF spots added to the one-star list, and 13-year-old Sons & Daughters earning a second star for the first time — recognizing an elevation in the experience under the helm of executive chef Harrison Cheney, who took over the kitchen almost two years ago.
The new one-star additions include Kiln, which was opened in mid-2023 by an alum of the Sons & Daughters kitchen, John Wesley — and Wesley was given the additional honor of the Michelin Young Chef Award, with the inspectors praising his "artful" take on Nordic-influenced cuisine.
New prix-fixe spot 7 Adams in Japantown earned a star for chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher — a welcome honor for them after they had previously earned a star shortly after opening Marlena in Bernal Heights, which later closed following their departure.
And contemporary brunch spot Hilda & Jesse in North Beach also earned its first star, with the Michelin inspectors writing, "Offering what may well be the Bay Area’s most creative and ambitious take on brunch, this disarming passion project from co-owners Kristina Compton and Rachel Sillcocks gets its extra shine from the pair’s extensive fine dining experience."
Additionally, SF seafood spot Aphotic, which earned a star in last year's guide, received the guide's Exceptional Cocktails Award for the work of beverage director Trevin Hutchins. And, down in Carmel, Aubrergine at L’Auberge Carmel earned a second star for the work of chef Justin Cogley.
Below are all this year's star ratings for the Bay Area, with asterisks indicating new stars. See the rest of the California star updates here.
Three stars
Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
Benu, San Francisco
Quince, San Francisco
French Laundry, Yountville
SingleThread, Healdsburg
Two stars
Commis, Oakland
Acquerello, San Francisco
Birdsong, San Francisco
Californios, San Francisco
Lazy Bear, San Francisco
Saison, San Francisco
Sons and Daughters*, San Francisco
One star
Plumed Horse, Saratoga
Chez TJ, Mountain View
Protégé, Palo Alto
Selby’s, Atherton
Village Pub, Woodside
Wakuriya, San Mateo
7 Adams*, San Francisco
Angler, San Francisco
Aphotic, San Francisco
Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn, San Francisco
Hilda and Jesse*, San Francisco
Kiln*, San Francisco
Kin Khao, San Francisco
Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco
Nari, San Francisco
Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco
Nisei, San Francisco
O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco
Osito, San Francisco
The Progress, San Francisco
San Ho Won, San Francisco
The Shota, San Francisco
Sorrel, San Francisco
Ssal, San Francisco
State Bird Provisions, San Francisco
Madcap, San Anselmo
Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford
Auro, Calistoga
Cyrus, Geyserville
Kenzo, Napa
Press, St. Helena
