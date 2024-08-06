For the first time since Michelin began publishing dining guides for the Bay Area, 25-year-old fine-dining institution Gary Danko has lost its Michelin star. But on Monday night, the tire company and venerable restaurant-guide producers bestowed new stars on four San Francisco restaurants.

There were no huge surprises in the Michelin announcements for the updated 2024 Michelin Guide to California on Monday. Arriving a few months later than last year's guide, the awards ceremony and reception took place Monday night at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Half Moon Bay.

Gary Danko, which opened in 1999 near Fisherman's Wharf, has held a one-star rating since the first Bay Area Michelin Guide came out in 2007

In total, the Bay Area now has 43 restaurants with one, two, or three stars, with three new SF spots added to the one-star list, and 13-year-old Sons & Daughters earning a second star for the first time — recognizing an elevation in the experience under the helm of executive chef Harrison Cheney, who took over the kitchen almost two years ago.

The new one-star additions include Kiln, which was opened in mid-2023 by an alum of the Sons & Daughters kitchen, John Wesley — and Wesley was given the additional honor of the Michelin Young Chef Award, with the inspectors praising his "artful" take on Nordic-influenced cuisine.

New prix-fixe spot 7 Adams in Japantown earned a star for chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher — a welcome honor for them after they had previously earned a star shortly after opening Marlena in Bernal Heights, which later closed following their departure.

And contemporary brunch spot Hilda & Jesse in North Beach also earned its first star, with the Michelin inspectors writing, "Offering what may well be the Bay Area’s most creative and ambitious take on brunch, this disarming passion project from co-owners Kristina Compton and Rachel Sillcocks gets its extra shine from the pair’s extensive fine dining experience."

Additionally, SF seafood spot Aphotic, which earned a star in last year's guide, received the guide's Exceptional Cocktails Award for the work of beverage director Trevin Hutchins. And, down in Carmel, Aubrergine at L’Auberge Carmel earned a second star for the work of chef Justin Cogley.

Below are all this year's star ratings for the Bay Area, with asterisks indicating new stars. See the rest of the California star updates here.

Three stars

Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

Benu, San Francisco

Quince, San Francisco

French Laundry, Yountville

SingleThread, Healdsburg

Two stars

Commis, Oakland

Acquerello, San Francisco

Birdsong, San Francisco

Californios, San Francisco

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Saison, San Francisco

Sons and Daughters*, San Francisco

One star

Plumed Horse, Saratoga

Chez TJ, Mountain View

Protégé, Palo Alto

Selby’s, Atherton

Village Pub, Woodside

Wakuriya, San Mateo

7 Adams*, San Francisco

Angler, San Francisco

Aphotic, San Francisco

Le Comptoir at Bar Crenn, San Francisco

Hilda and Jesse*, San Francisco

Kiln*, San Francisco

Kin Khao, San Francisco

Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco

Nari, San Francisco

Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

Nisei, San Francisco

O’ by Claude Le Tohic, San Francisco

Osito, San Francisco

The Progress, San Francisco

San Ho Won, San Francisco

The Shota, San Francisco

Sorrel, San Francisco

Ssal, San Francisco

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Madcap, San Anselmo

Auberge du Soleil, Rutherford

Auro, Calistoga

Cyrus, Geyserville

Kenzo, Napa

Press, St. Helena

