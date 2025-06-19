The 28-year-old no-frills sushi spot Sushi Zone has announced they’re wrapping up their time on Market Street in mid-July, likely forced out by a new incoming tenant, but owners say they’re determined to find a new location.

Longtime Market Street sushi spot Sushi Zone has been pretty popular for nearly 30 years, though known for its lengthy wait times to get a table. That’s not because the service was bad, but because the tiny place had precious little seating (often with only one server), and a large number of people willing to wait for their baked mussels and Hamachi rolls. There was an ownership change last summer, which some Yelpers complained affected the quality, but Sushi Zone was still an outstanding bang-for-your-buck proposition.

That proposition will no longer be available soon, and we don’t know for how long. Sushi Zone has announced they're moving out of their longtime spot at 1815 Market Street (at Octavia Street). And while they intend to reopen elsewhere, they have no idea yet where or when.

“Sushi Zone Will Be Temporarily Closing on July 12,” the restaurant said in a Wednesday Facebook post. “After proudly serving the San Francisco community since 1997, Sushi Zone will be closing its doors on July 12. This decision comes with a heavy heart, as our landlord has decided not to renew our lease, making us to leave the space we’ve called home for nearly three decades.”

“This isn’t goodbye forever — just a pause,” the post continues. “We are actively looking for a new location to continue serving you the sushi you love. Our journey isn’t over, and we hope to reopen soon in a new space where the Sushi Zone spirit can live on.”

Sushi Zone did suffer a break-in and burglary last month, but that’s not why they’re closing. As mentioned in their post, Sushi Zone owners say “our landlord has decided not to renew our lease.” And those who follow the local food and beverage scene can take an educated guess why.

A rooftop bar with a lower-level restaurant called Dante’s Inferno was announced as coming into the building last May. Dante’s Inferno intends to take up 1815-1819 Market Street, and that includes Sushi Zone’s 1815 Market Street location. And Dante’s Inferno would appear to be a much larger and more lucrative tenant, which could be why Sushi Zone is being ushered out. Currently, the Dante’s Inferno website simply says “Coming 2025.”

Related: The 24 Best Sushi Places In San Francisco, a Definitive List [SFist]

Image: Andrew D via Yelp