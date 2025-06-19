Local:
- There will be no BART service between Walnut Creek and Concord on Saturday and Sunday, as crews are doing track maintenance work between those two stations. Riders will have to unboard and get on a bus that will take them between those stations, and BART advises riders to “expect delays of 20 to 30 minutes.” [Chronicle]
- As seen here, today’s extremely heavy winds knocked over the Radio Habana Social Club parklet on Valencia Street. Club co-owner Leila Mansur tells Mission Local that they had wanted to attach the parklet to the ground with concrete, but the city wouldn’t let them. [Mission Local]
- Two homes and three alternative dwelling units were damaged when a fire broke out and quickly spread in the Contra Costa County community of Brentwood. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but you have to believe that the wind gusts were also a factor in spreading the fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- President Trump bizarrely claimed that he would make a decision on whether to attack Iran “within the next two weeks,” which seems like a not-time-sensitive frame for a decision of this magnitude. [NY Times]
- Hurricane Erick has made landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane, though it is fortunately expected to dissipate by Friday morning. [CNN]
- Texas lawmakers are asking Elon Musk to further delay his already repeatedly delayed Tesla “Cybercab” robotaxi rollout in Austin from this Sunday until September 1, and Musk will probably take them up on it, because it buys him more time. [Elektrek]
- Today is Giants beloved announced Duane Kuiper’s 75th birthday, and they did bring him a cake and sing “Happy Birthday” in the booth if you want to watch that (and the Giants also beat the Guardians today!) But our video instead features a bit of Duane Kuiper trivia, as Kuiper was not exactly a power hitter, and hit only one home run in his entire 11-year playing career. This is that home run, hit on August 29, 1977 when Kuiper was on the then-Cleveland Indians, four years before he was traded to the Giants.
