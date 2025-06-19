Here’s one time we’ll actually cheer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as ICE agents tried to set up shop in the Dodger Stadium parking lot before tonight’s game, but the Dodgers say that “They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization.”

We have to say we did not ever anticipate a Twitter fight between the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and the Department of Homeland Security. Yet here we are, as the Twitter spats below between the Dodgers, DHS, and ICE broke out this afternoon.

This had nothing to do with the Dodgers.



CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement. https://t.co/nsQ8LNaHbb — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 19, 2025



The Associated Press reports that ICE agents attempted some sort of operation at Dodger Stadium Thursday morning, amidst the statewide ICE raids looking for undocumented immigrants. The Dodgers organization said in their tweet that “This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s [7 pm game against the Padres] will be played as scheduled.”

False. We were never there. https://t.co/ZquYiW0miQ — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) June 19, 2025



ICE and the Department of Homeland Security both dispute this version of events. "This had nothing to do with the Dodgers,” assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to the AP. “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

ICE @Dodgers escorted by @LAPD off the property. Gate is now clear. Crowd starting to disperse. pic.twitter.com/rXao91aVkM — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) June 19, 2025



Either way, you can see in the video above that federal vehicles were for some reason at the gates of the Dodger Stadium parking lot. A crowd of protesters greeted them, and LA Police Department vehicles escorted the federal vehicles away from the stadium grounds.



In a very timely article, The Chronicle’s Scott Ostler has a piece today on how sports teams are planning for possible ICE raids. They reached out to several organizations, but the only one that responded on the record was the Oakland Coliseum.

“We try to make sure that the people we hire are here legally,” executive director of the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum Joint Powers Authority Commission Henry Gardner said to the Chronicle. “It’s not a perfect system. But we don’t want our staff to be intimidated, so we do have protocols in place for how they should behave and how our senior managers should behave should [ICE] show up.”

But legions of service workers at those games are undocumented, and the fear among them is very real.

“It’s scary as hell to think that [ICE agents] could just come in here and do what they’re going to do,” one anonymous usher for an SF sports team told the Chronicle. “I’d say more than half the people I work with … are just targets for [ICE]. It’s horrifying. I have a lot of friends who work in immigrant communities, and they’ve been saying a lot of people are just staying home, they’re not going to work, they’re so afraid.”

Image: Los Angeles, California, USA - November 10, 2022: Elevated view of Dodger Stadium. The stadium is a baseball park located in downtown Los Angeles that is the home field for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the city's Major League Baseball franchise.