A police pursuit involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended with an injury crash near San Francisco's Crocker Galleria Monday morning.

The incident began when SFPD officers say they spotted a car that was reported stolen in the area of Sixth and Harrison streets at 1:57 am Monday. Officers say they attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped off, and a chase ensued.

The suspect vehicle sped north, and the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed into a parked car near Sutter Street and Trinity Place, near Montgomery Street.

As KRON4 reports, via the SFPD, the adult suspects in the vehicle were arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

This incident comes two weeks after a twice-aborted CHP chase in Oakland led to a fatal crash in a residential neighborhood that took the life of high school teacher Dr. Marvin Boomer.

Governor Gavin Newsom has pushed for looser guidelines around police pursuits in order to fight crime, however data has shown that these pursuits often lead to the deaths of innocent bystanders.