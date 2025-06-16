There were sideshows at three different locations in East Oakland Sunday morning that left one person critically injured and at least three cars on fire.

The first sideshow broke out at Foothill Boulevard and 55th Street around 2 am, as NBC Bay Area reports. That sideshow then relocated to International Boulevard and 42nd Street, with participants shooting off fireworks and cars spinning donuts in the intersection.



A third sideshow took shape at 98th Avenue and Empire Road.

Police did not break up the sideshows until around 4:30 am, with police ultimately shutting down all three intersections. Three cars were set ablaze, as KTVU reports, and one person was critically injured at one of the locations, though the details about the victim have not been publicized.

Several businesses on International Boulevard reportedly suffered damages, including Delicias Bakery near Fruitvale, and NYC Buffet.

Publicist Sam Singer, who represents the Oakland police union, gave a statement to KTVU, saying, "Last night was symbolic of the mayhem that residents are experiencing. The police are outgunned, they're out-manned. It's very sad, it's very concerning. Oakland is out of control, and it's likely going to get much worse this summer."

The union has been calling on city leaders to fund the hiring of more police, saying the department is woefully understaffed.

Sunday morning's sideshows followed a day of protest around the Bay that included multiple "Fuck ICE" messages graffiti'd around the East Bay.