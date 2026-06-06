- On Friday, Democrat Xavier Becerra officially qualified to be one of two candidates for governor in California's general election this fall. Becerra is expected to face either Republican Steve Hilton or Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer in the race. [Chronicle]
- Oscar-winning actor and former Chabot College student Tom Hanks was spotted browsing at Berkeley Typewriter. A representative for the 90-year-old store confirmed that Hanks spent an hour in the shop before purchasing a 1930s Royal standard typewriter. [SFGATE]
- Berkeley man Damarcus Jones, 28, has been arrested and charged in the death of his girlfriend, Vanessa Sanchez, 37, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in an East Bay apartment building last week. [NBC Bay Area]
- Closed since 2024, the former home of Cal Shakes in Orinda is reopening this week as an outdoor concert venue. The newly rechristened Siesta Valley Bowl will kick off its new era with shows from Modern Lovers frontman Jonathan Richman. [KTVU]
- A man in his early 20s fell to his death early Saturday morning off a cliff in Bonny Doon Beach in Santa Cruz County. Authorities have yet to identify the victim or detail the circumstances of his fall. [Mercury News]
- Oakland residents have rejected a new tax measure for first time in 15 years as Measure E appears poised to fall short with support from only 44% of voters. [East Bay Times]
Image: Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks to supporters during his election night gathering on June 02, 2026 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)