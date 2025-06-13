In some very good news for fans of the former Benjamin Cooper and its cozy, hidden-from-the-street space near Union Square, it has reopened as a new bar with a similarly sexy vibe.

It's called The Valley Club, and it softly opened this week in the tucked-away space off Mason Street, in the Hotel G — up the street and behind Corzetti, with its own separate entrance. Billing itself as "an intimate cocktail lounge designed for discerning tastes," it's once again a craft cocktail spot with a limited number of seats — the kind of bar that only needs about 20 people to feel crowded. And it now features a few upholstered swivel chairs and small tables by the one window, and another seating area by the front door, in addition to the two-person booths along the side wall and about a dozen bar seats.

The decor in the small, low-ceilinged, upstairs space has been transformed with a high-glamour 1980s lounge vibe that feels straight out of Netflix's Halston biopic series.

All in all, this is terrific news for anyone looking for a decent cocktail before or after a show at ACT, SF Playhouse, or the Curran, or a spot to meet someone staying at a Union Square hotel.

Photo via Instagram

Photo via Instagram

The owner and head bartender is Mitch Lagneaux, who has tended bar at Horsefeather and more recently Brass Tacks, and as Alcademics reports, this is Lagneaux's first solo endeavor.

Lagneaux is also a talented illustrator who was featured in the 2021 Tales of the Cocktail Foundation Canvas Project — a program that highlights the artistic pursuits of bartenders, for whom tending bar is often a money-making gig that supports another passion. And these talents are on display in the cocktail menu at The Valley Club, which is printed in booklet form, like a magazine, with each cocktail getting its own two-page spread.

The golden-hued, creamsicle-esque Midas Touch is a drink featuring bourbon, Galliano, vanilla, orange, lemon, egg white, and gold flakes — and the illustration looks like a 70s advertisement for something like Galliano.

And the Jalisco Hotline, a twist on the spicy margarita, features green chile, yuzu, and cucumber with your choice of tequila or mezcal — and the illustration looks like a vintage movie poster out of Mexico.

Photo via Instagram

The bar softly opened on Tuesday, and opened for real on Thursday. Hours going forward haven't been posted, but they opened at 6 pm last night.

The Valley Club - 398 Geary Street, entrance on Mason - Hours TBA