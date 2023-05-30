Today is the agreed-upon day for Elizabeth Holmes to report to federal prison in Bryan, Texas — the same minimum-security facility where "Real Housewife" Jen Shah is serving time.

Two weeks ago we learned that Holmes, having exhausted all possible delays, was planning to report for her sentence right after Memorial Day, and the time has come. A federal appeals court denied Holmes's request to remain free pending her appeal, and legal experts thus far have not put a lot of hope in the success of that appeal anyway.

Holmes is expected to serve, at a minimum, around nine years by law — even if she is a model inmate, she is required to serve 85 percent of her sentence, which was 11 years and four months. Holmes was sentenced in November, following her January 2022 conviction on four counts of fraud.

Also two weeks ago, the federal judge who presided over Holmes's trial last year ordered her and co-conspirator Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani to pay $452 million in restitution to defrauded investors — money that those investors are unlikely to see anytime soon.

Holmes sounded bizarrely deluded, and still defiant about her innocence, in a recent New York Times profile. The piece described Holmes's life in her final months of freedom, living in a rented house by the beach in San Diego with partner Billy Evans, their toddler son William, and three-month-old daughter Invicta. Evans, whose family owns boutique hotels, appears to have wanted to move closer to family in SoCal ahead of his becoming a single parent.

Life at the all-female prison camp in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston, may be somewhat cushy, but it will still be restrictive and regimented, with inmates required to work either in the cafeteria or in a manufacturing facility, as the Times reports. "Before starting work at the factory," the Times explains via a prison handbook, "Ms. Holmes may take a test to assess her strengths in areas such as business, clerical, numerical, logic, mechanical and 'social.'"

SFGate adds that Holmes, like other inmates, will be required to wear a prison uniform, and most inmates are only allowed to possess one approved radio, MP3 player, or watch at a time. And most inmates will be serving much shorter sentences at the facility than Holmes, averaging around 14 months.

Tasha Wade, a current inmate at FSC Bryan who, according to the Wall Street Journal, "was convicted last year of defrauding a former boss to take vacations and pay for cosmetic and dental procedures," tells the Journal that inmates are already curious about the new arrival. "Some people are like 'I want to be her friend,'" Wade said. "But other people are like, 'I can’t believe that's all she got for taking all that money.'"

As KTVU notes, Holmes might have gotten off with a lesser sentence than 11 years if she had just taken an early plea deal, but she decided to gamble, perhaps convinced by her lawyers that she could get off with no prison time at all.

But, alas, having had two kids in a hurry before this day arrived, Holmes is likely mostly focused on them. And one has to feel bad for the kids, who didn't deserve to be brought into this mess, but hopefully their dad's rich family will give them a good life.

Per the Times, the kids will be allowed to visit via video calls with their mom, and on weekends and federal holidays when they're able to travel to Texas, assuming Evans isn't planning to move nearby.

Photo by Philip Pacheco/Getty Images