- A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a request by Elizabeth Holmes and her attorneys for a further rehearing or en banc (11-judge) hearing of her appeal. The court sppears to have fully shut down any future path for appeal of Holmes's fraud conviction for her role in the Theranos scandal. [KPIX]
- BART service was fully restored Friday morning just after 9:15 am — though with plenty of residual delays — after a systemwide computer meltdown shut down the entire system. The last time a similar systemwide computer problem happened like this was in 2019. [KPIX]
- Alphabet's stock is on track to close the week down 6% due to growing investor concern over the rise of AI searches, and how that will impact Google Search's dominance going forward. The slide represents a $120 billion loss of value. [Bloomberg]
- A bit more information has come in about the suspected DUI driver who declared himself a "sovereign citizen" as he was being pursued by Richmond police Wednesday morning, all the way to the Bay Bridge toll plaza, where he created maximum havoc by stopping in the middle lane before being taken into custody. [KRON4]
- A new study out of Stanford finds that children have almost twice the cancer risk of adults when living in poorly ventilated environments with gas stoves, due to benzene exposure. [Chronicle]
- Chief Justice John Roberts gave some rare public comments this week at an event with lawyers and judges in Buffalo, New York, saying that the courts had a responsibility to "check the excesses" of the president and Congress. [New York Times]
- In more aggressive comments at an American Bar Association event on Thursday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, "If you’re not used to fighting, and losing battles, then don’t become a lawyer," and, "Right now, we can’t lose the battles we are facing." [New York Times]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images