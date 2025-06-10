Police in Napa have made an arrest in an apparent domestic violence homicide that occurred Sunday, leaving one woman dead.

The female victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found inside a home on the 4300 block of Dale Drive in Napa around 10:30 am Sunday. The circumstances and cause of death have also not been made public, and police cited "investigative purposes" for not releasing the woman's name.

On Monday night, NBC Bay Area reported that police had identified a suspect, who they did not believe was in Napa anymore, and a hunt was on for his whereabouts.

The homicide was being linked, in online rumors, to possible ICE activity occurring in Napa, which local authorities denied.

The suspect was located Monday night in Fairfield, as the Napa Valley Register reports. Police scanner activity indicated that officers descended on a residence in the vicinity of Nightingale Drive and Nightingale Court in Fairfield, and made contact with the suspect, 40-year-old Ernie Victor Solis.

Solis was taken into custody without incident and booked into Napa County Jail at 12:29 am Tuesday.

Solis was arrested on suspicion of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic violence resulting in injury.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Tyler Olson at the Napa Police Department, at [email protected].

Police clarified to the public that the homicide and this arrest were unrelated to a different criminal investigation that had been going on earlier on Sunday, and which involved the sheriff’s office as well as sheriff’s and police SWAT teams. That SWAT activity had no link to any ICE activity that has been ongoing in the Bay Area, and which has been the subject of protests in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and elsewhere.