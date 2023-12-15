Jolly good news for fans of Chickenjoy meals and coconut pineapple pies, as after years of starts and stops, that long-stalled Jollibee at the former Payless ShoeSource at Union Square is getting close to opening.

Back in the early 2000s, the corner of Mission and Fourth streets was joyously adorned with a wacky statue of a red cartoon bee with a chef’s hat, as that corner was the home of Filipino fast food sensation Jollibee. But when that Jollibee closed in 2010, the jolliness was gone from SF entirely.

There was some buzz in 2021 that a new Jollibee was coming to the site of the long-closed Payless ShoeSource at 934 Market Street, the area known as Hallidie Plaza. But their “Opening Soon” was sign was taken down, then the store got broken into, and the lack of activity there led to speculation that the bee had flown.

Poor @JollibeeUSA They didn’t open their restaurant in City yet, but their future place has been broken into. And no one noticed and no one cares. So San Francisco. @SFPD @LondonBreed @MattHaneySF pic.twitter.com/XFuJHT8LiQ — Old Fashioned SF (@powellmarket415) January 16, 2022



But Chickenjoy to the world, the San Francisco Business Times reports that the Union Square Jollibee is preparing to open. There is no timeline on the opening, but the Business Times says that "recent permits, job postings and activity from workmen inside the space this month suggest the eagerly awaited opening may be right around the corner."

In store for downtown San Francisco: Filipino fried chicken, spaghetti topped with hot dogs, and peach-mango hand pies. Jollibee is on its way. https://t.co/ykgFLfSTE4 — San Francisco Business Times (@SFBusinessTimes) December 15, 2023



The Business Times observed workers installing kitchen equipment last week, and points to a recent job posting for a “Restaurant Supervisor” position that claims to be for “immediate placement” at that 934 Market Street location.

The space is 7,400 square feet, and the Business Times says the restaurant’s submitted plans indicate there will be seating for 28 guests.

For the time being, there are also Bay Area Jollibee locations in Daly City, the Serramonte Center, South San Francisco, Hayward, Union City, Concord, and Vallejo.

Image: Kevin Y. via Yelp