Local:
- A pair of burglars reportedly targeted the home of Brian Montana, the South San Francisco man who allegedly engaged in a shootout with police in late April and was fatally shot, just days after the shooting. Neighbors witnessed the burglary on May 2, before Montana's widow returned home from traveling and found her car and belongings missing, and two Fremont men are suspected, with one of them still at large. [KRON4]
- The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman they're describing as the "lead aggressor" in a violent confrontation with federal agents amid a protest Tuesday outside an immigration court in Concord. [KTVU]
- In a clue as to what the demographic of the reading and poll-responding public is at the SF Chronicle, over a third of respondents in a recent poll asking what was the best TV show set in San Francisco said it was The Streets of San Francisco, which was canceled in 1977. [Chronicle]
National:
- Protests against the Trump administration's ICE roundups have spread to more cities across the country, with hundreds demonstrating in San Antonio, St. Louis, and Raleigh today. [New York Times]
- The entire board overseeing the Fulbright Scholarship program for the US State Department resigned Wednesday, in objection to the politicization of the grant program by the Trump administration, and meddling that including denying a "substantial number" of already approved scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year based on recipients' chosen subjects of research. [Reuters]
- The US is withdrawing diplomatic personnel from its embassy in Baghdad amid rising tensions over nuclear talks with Iran. [New York Times]
Video:
- In honor of the death of musical genius Brian Wilson, at age 82, here are the isolated vocals from 1966's "God Only Knows."
Here are the isolated vocals to the end of God Only Knows. Brian Wilson wrote and produced this at 23 years old pic.twitter.com/tZkgajBtCR— Henry White (@Henry_White1996) June 11, 2025
Top image: Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist