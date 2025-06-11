The May 28 killing of Oakland high school math teacher Dr. Marvin Boomer when he was struck by a speeding vehicle the CHP was chasing has set off more debate over high-speed police chases, and now the Highway Patrol has released video of the pursuit.

The Bay Area was already having a heated debate over whether dangerous high-speed police chases are justified, particularly in the cases of petty crimes. But the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is not under the jurisdiction of any Bay Area cities’ laws, so they were free to engage in the May 28 high-speed car chase in Oakland that took the life of Oakland high school math teacher Dr. Marvin Boomer.

As Dr. Boomer’s death continues to add fuel to the whole police-chase debate (and there is a lawsuit against the CHP coming from his family), KTVU reports that the CHP has released video of that extended car chase, video seen below.



“On behalf of the entire CHP family, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Dr. Marvin Boomer, who was killed by the fleeing suspect, and our hopes for a full recovery for the individuals who were injured,” CHP assistant chief of the Golden Gate division Shawna Pacheco says at the beginning of the video. Boomer’s partner Nina Woodruff was among those injured.

As assistant chief Pacheco explains, the CHP got a notice at 7:25 pm that an allegedly stolen Infiniti G35 was seen driving in East Oakland. Two officers in a single CHP patrol car tried to stop the driver, 18-year-old Eric Hernandez Garcia. They discontinued pursuit, in Pacheco’s words, “due to the reckless manner Hernandez Garcia was driving, which caused the pursuing officers to lose sight of him.” The vehicle would remain unlocated for 13 more minutes as Hernandez Garcia got on the I-880 freeway and headed in the direction of Lake Merritt.

Hernandez Garcia’s vehicle was eventually located by a helicopter above, when he parked on Fifth Street. Officers moved in, but he managed his way back into the vehicle and fled again. Not long after, Garcia crashed into a minivan and drove away at “extremely high speeds” but the CHP copter was still monitoring him and his whereabouts.

That’s when Garcia’s vehicle hit a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked car, and consequently Dr. Boomer and his partner. Dr. Boomer reportedly pushed his partner out of harm's way as the collision was about to occur. Hernandez Garcia tried to run away on foot, but was quickly apprehended.

For his part, HernandezGarcia’s attorney claims that the car was never stolen, and that it belonged to Hernandez Garcia’s mother who had lent it to him.

And in another sad footnote to this story, Boomer was identified as the victim killed in this crash on the very day of graduation at Oakland's Castlemont High School, where he taught.

Related: Victim In CHP Chase Crash Identified as Oakland Math Teacher, as More Details Emerge [SFist]

Image: CHP - Golden Gate Division via Facebook