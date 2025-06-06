Standard Deviant opens a new brewery and taproom in Dogpatch, SPQR launches a raw bar, and 7 Adams adds a new seven-course option, all in This Week in Food.

Open as of today (Friday) down on Pier 70 in Dogpatch is Standard Deviant's new brewery and taproom, which is one of the centerpiece restaurant and retail attractions at Building 12, in what will become a major mixed-use development in the coming years. The new taproom features more than 20 beers on tap, as the Chronicle reports, and the industrial space offers a glimpse into the brewery's production process. Standard Deviant will remain in its original space on 14th Street in the Mission as well. And, PS, Asian-American bakery Breadbelly will be opening in this same Pier 70 complex later this summer.

SPQR is going to be debuting a new raw bar menu next week, with chef-owner Matt Accarrino telling SFist that it will feature caviar, seafood cocktails, and crudos, alongside hush puppies and shellfish doughnuts (SPQR has, since the pandemic, been selling fresh Italian-style doughnuts on weekend mornings as well). There will also be spritzes and other drinks available, along with the restaurant's wine list, and this will give patrons an option to stop in for drinks and smaller bites, in addition to the regular a la carte and prix fixe menus, and Wed-Thurs $62 five-course pasta tasting menu.

Also opening tonight is Cubita, the new Cuban-themed concept for the rooftop that has been known for years as El Techo, upstairs from Lolinda (2516 Mission Street). The place looks familiar still, but now with Havana-inspired paint and tile, some remodeled bathrooms, black-and-white concrete tile on the floor, and a new photo booth in back. Mojito lovers won't hear any complaints about ordering those here, as they'll be featured on the cocktail menu with daiquiris and more, along with some delicious ceviche and top-notch, flaky empanadas.

7 Adams, the Michelin-starred spot in Japantown from chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher, is now offering a new seven-course tasting menu for $127 per person — an enhancement from the still offered, $87 five-course experience, and a little less of a commitment than the $157 chef's counter offering. The new menu option features a salad course in addition to caviar and crudo courses, a pasta course, and a fish course prior to a main protein and dessert.

We heard earlier this week that Gott's Roadside opened a cookie counter at the Ferry Building, in the north end of the food hall behind the main restaurant, next to their soft-serve counter. Gott's Cookies & Milk offers four cookie varieties for now, and three dipping milks, and is open daily.

We also learned that two queer bars are changing hands. One, The Cinch on Polk Street, is going to stay largely the same after a small remodel, according to its new gay owner. The other, Trax, is becoming Mary's on Haight, possibly in time for Pride Weekend, and is being billed as "Haight Ashbury’s straight-friendly gay dive bar."

And, earlier this week, we learned that Fog City, the restaurant once known as Fog City Diner that had become something of an institution on the Embarcadero, especially in the 90s and early aughts, has closed after 40 years. But here's hoping that space doesn't stay dark for long.

Tablehopper reports on the opening of Barrera's Cocina Mexicana, a new Mexican spot that opened last weekend in the former CreoLa space (900 Stanyan) in Cole Valley. Salvadoran chef David Barrera is offering birria, enchiladas, tacos, flautas, aguachile, and salads, and the place is open daily. Peek at the menu here.

There were no new restaurant reviews from the Chronicle this week, but stay tuned.

Top image: Osetra caviar at 7 Adams, photo by Leah Chen