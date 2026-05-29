Wednesday marked the anniversary of the big day that women won the right to work as bartenders in the state of California in 1971, and in celebration, the city has provided a list of over 50 women-owned bars to support — every day of the week.

Wednesday’s event, dubbed “The Equal Pour,” recognized the 1971 California Supreme Court decision that struck down the state’s ban on women bartenders, as KPIX reports.

Over 50 San Francisco women-owned bars reportedly participated in the citywide celebration led by the Horseshoe Tavern. Brooke Janser, who co-owns the Horseshoe with two other women, said the celebration was also meant to highlight the role women continue to play throughout the city’s bar industry.

“This is personal to me because I've been bartending in this city and state for 23 years and I co-own [the bar] with two other women,” Janser said, speaking to Broke-Ass Stuart. “I think it's important to see how many women-owned / female-forward bars and restaurants exist, as they constitute a huge part of our industry and night life.”

Mayor Daniel Lurie stopped by the tavern Wednesday night to recognize the anniversary, while guest women bartenders took shifts behind the bar, per KPIX.

According to Broke-Ass Stuart, women entered the bartending industry in large numbers during World War II as they took on jobs traditionally held by men, earning the nickname “Bessie the Bartender.” But after the war, several states moved to ban women from tending bar, including California, which kept its restriction in place until 1971.

The California Supreme Court ultimately struck down the ban after a legal fight — reportedly involving a topless San Francisco bar and the state’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Women were broadly banned from tending bar across the country in the post-Prohibition era. New York State also had a ban on female bartenders that was similarly struck down in 1971.

Top image via the Brooklyn Public Library