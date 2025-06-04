Gott's Roadside has just debuted a new cookie counter at the north end of the Ferry Building's main food hall, featuring multiple cookie flavors and dipping milks.

There's a new sweet treat option at the Ferry Building, debuting a few weeks ahead of the coming Parachute Bakery, and it's Gott's Cookies & Milk.

The new cookie counter opened Wednesday, June 4, next to Gott's Soft Serve, in the main hall of the Ferry Building behind Gott's Roadside, the restaurant. The counter features four cookie flavors to start: chocolate chip, double-chocolate peanut butter, rainbow sprinkle, and ginger snap. And there are three dipping milks: Clover organic whole milk, organic strawberry milk, and organic chocolate milk made with house-made chocolate syrup.

Photo by Hardy Wilson Photography

"Our vision for the cookie counter came to life from a conversation with the Ferry Building Management team," says Clay Walker, president of Gott’s Roadside, in a statement. "They were looking for a partner to help activate the north corridor, and we had long envisioned transforming the space into a vibrant sweet treat destination that brings the spirit of Gott’s to life in a bold new way."

I've tasted the rather large-format chocolate-chip cookie and can confirm it's delicious and appropriately chewy — and it reportedly arrives after months of recipe development, using Giusto’s premium gourmet flour and two kinds of Guittard chocolate.

You'll see the new cookie stand, with red signage and white subway tile to match the Gott's interior, at the north end of the main hall, where it will soon be joined by Parachute Bakery, the new all-day bakery-cafe taking over the front portion of the former Slanted Door/Out the Door space.

Later in the summer, the new casual-Californian restaurant Arquet is also set to debut, from the team behind Michelin-starred Sorrel.

In other news, at the other end of the Ferry Building, Le Marais's Grand Creperie is closing June 30 after the Ferry Building's management reportedly didn't renew their lease.