The restaurant originally known as the Fog City Diner, and in the last decade simply as Fog City, has shut its doors after 40 years on the Embarcadero. The last night of service was Friday.

San Francisco's Fog City Diner (1300 Battery), which became part of a West Coast food-scene zeitgeist in the late 80s and 90s alongside Stars, Chez Panisse, and Nancy Oakes's L'Avenue (followed by Boulevard), has given up the ghost — even though it had given up its retro diner vibe over a decade ago. Originally opened in 1985 and put on the map by chef Cindy Pawlcyn and restaurateurs Bill Higgins and Bill Upson, Fog City Diner would become a hot spot, and then a film location (in Mike Myers's So I Married an Axe Murderer) and tourist mecca.



Following a revamp and rebrand as Fog City in 2013, with a new menu by chef Bruce Hill (Bix, Picco), the restaurant has enjoyed a second/third act with a bit less kitsch — but still with diner-esque food on the menu like burgers and fried chicken. Hill added a wood-oven-roasted chicken and wood-fired steak to the menu, along with some other items, and the interior received an update by architect Michael Guthrie.

The management posted to Instagram Friday that May 30 would be the restaurant's final day of service, offering no further explanation.

Local TV personality Liam Mayclem wrote in a comment, "This breaks my heart. Loved this spot and for so many years!!"

In a comment, staff member Brett Maurice called the closure the "end of an era," saying, "Spent the last 10 years working here. Thank you to my amazing staff who made it last as long as it did! We for sure went down swinging and never gave up."



40 years is a long run for any restaurant, and its success had both to do with the approachability of its food, and its prime location — which became all the more prime after the removal of the Embarcadero Freeway in 1989.

As SFGate reported following the 2013 renovation and rebrand, the restaurant on a flatiron-shaped property had been known by a few names before 1985, including Mildred Pierce's and Battery Point, and had a long stint as a hangout for longshoremen called the Harbor Cafeteria, which opened in 1958.

We can only assume that the space won't lay dormant for too long, but time will tell.

Top image via Google Street View