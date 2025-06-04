The second-oldest continually operating queer bar in San Francisco, Polk Street's The Cinch Saloon, is getting a new lease on life following the death of one of its longtime owners two years ago.

The Cinch Saloon, with its vaguely Western aesthetic — which, in recent years in the rear half anyway was given over to a Star Wars Cantina-inspired vibe — dates back to 1974, and holds the distinction of being the city's second-oldest continually operating gay bar after Twin Peaks in the Castro. (The Stud is technically older, having been established in 1965, but it's moved twice since then and took four years off before reopening last year at 1123 Folsom.)

As Tablehopper first reported, Cinch regular and former bartender Scott Taylor has purchased the bar, following a few months when the Cinch's future appeared in jeopardy.

Taylor has been working as the beverage director and assistant general manager at nearby Harris' Steakhouse, and he's partnering on the venture with Harris' GM Mark Buhagiar and his wife and pastry chef Joann Buhagiar, along with Mark's brother David Buhagiar, who's director of operations at Harris'.

Taylor tells the Chronicle this week, "There will be minimal changes to the bar’s look. I want to hold onto its history."

Taylor tells Tablehopper he has plans to "elevate" the back bar, adding some cocktails and wine on tap, some more top-shelf stuff, as well as new non-alcoholic options. He says prices will still be kept affordable for regulars and those looking for their standard beverages.

The interior will also be getting a refresh, with new flooring, some new tables up front, and a refresh on the 40-foot-long bar, with the wooden overhang getting removed. Also, the Star Wars Cantina stuff will be coming down in back.

Previous Cinch owner Robby Morgenstein had been looking to sell following the death of his partner, in business and in life, Bob Thornton, in May 2023.

