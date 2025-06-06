Some news stories just never seem to end, and/or some figures who make it into the news like to continue doing things to make themselves news again. In the case of Sherri Papini, she seems to be having more legal troubles back in her hometown, and she's set to go to trial this summer to regain custody of her children after bizarrely seeming to stick to much of her disproven 2016 kidnapping story.

We told you last month about a new four-part docu-series on Investigation Discovery called Sherri Papini: Caught In the Lie, in which she, kind of insanely, goes on camera to double down on a number of the clearly fabricated pieces of her story of being abducted off the streets of Redding in 2016 by two Hispanic women, branded with the word "Exodus," and held captive for two weeks.

The FBI put the pieces together, found that she'd had herself "abducted" by an ex-boyfriend in Southern California, maybe for attention, and brought her up on federal charges, to which she pleaded guilty after confessing in 2022 and saying she was "deeply ashamed." One of her charges related to her initual refusal to own up to the truth and lying to a federal agent after she was confronted with the evidence disproving her lies.

She served 18 months and still owes $310,000 in restitution for the cost of the investigation she prompted by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, and state victims' fund payments she fraudulently sought and collected. And she has returned to Shasta County, after getting out of prison in 2023. And as the Redding Record-Searchlight reported this week, her tornado of troubles spins on with an eviction proceeding.

Papini has reportedly been living in a house in Shingletown, about 30 miles east of Redding, that is owned by someone she was dating. Per the Record-Searchlight and recent court filings, the property owner, Shawn Hibdon, claims that Papini had expressed interest in purchasing the property, but they did not reach a deal, she has not been paying rent, and Hibdon reportedly gave her a notice of eviction on January 5, giving her 30 days to vacate.

Papini tells the court that Hibdon has been "harassing" her, and that he wanted to force her into an unfavorable deal for the property.

It seems that Papini and Hibdon were in some sort of relationship since right after Papini got out of prison, and while she was in "community confinement." She said she had been living in the Shingletown home since January 2023, which would be eight months before we learned that she'd been released to "community confinement," suggesting that she was perhaps living with an ankle monitor while living in Hibdon's home?

Suffice it to say, they are no longer in a relationship.

It is unclear if Papini has a source of income, or if she was compensated for the Investigation Discovery series. She also has a new book coming out this month, as SFGate reports, curiously titled Sherri Papini Doesn’t Exist.

Papini was also sued last fall by her ex-mother-in-law, Kathleen Papini of Redding, who says she loaned Papini $50,000 to help pay for her criminal defense, while she still believed her version of events. With legal fees and interest, that now comes to $53,701, and a default judgment in that amount was issued against Papini last month, per the Record-Searchlight.

As for the ID docu-series, Sherri has now spun her story into this: She says that she and ex-boyfriend James Reyes were in an "emotional relationship," and maybe she went willingly with him to Southern California — after dropping a phone and headphones by the side of the road playing her wedding song on repeat — but she was then "kidnapped" and held against her will and abused by him.

Reyes previously gave sworn statements to the FBI, as did his cousin, that Papini asked to be picked up, and that she staged scenarios, including one involving a hockey puck, to insure that she went home bruised.

Previously: Sherri Papini Now Trying to Recant Confession, Says FBI Had It Wrong About Her Faked Kidnapping