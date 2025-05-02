It maybe should not come as a surprise that convicted liar and self-kidnapper Sherri Papini, now out of prison, continues with the funny business with regard to her 2016 "kidnapping." And this is likely all because of an ongoing custody battle.

While the 2015 kidnapping and assault case of Vallejo resident Denise Huskins was unfairly likened to the novel and film Gone Girl — because, as it turned out, Huskins was telling the truth and was brutalized by an individual who later confessed — the November 2016 disappearance of Redding resident Sherri Papini was a more apt comparison.

Papini, as you may recall, said she was abducted from the side of the road while she was out for a run on November 2, 2016. Federal authorities searched for her, and then she mysteriously reappeared, apparently battered and even branded, three weeks later, on Thanksgiving Day, telling a story about two Hispanic women who abducted and tortured her — but then just let her go.

Law enforcement clearly looked on the story with suspicion, and the FBI proceeded to conduct a yearslong investigation, all while Papini collected $30K in cash benefits from a state victims' fund. And, in 2020, Papini and her husband were brought into an FBI interrogation room and were shown the preponderance of evidence that they had showing Papini had staged the kidnapping with the help of an ex-boyfriend, and spent the three weeks holed up at that ex's home in Southern California.

A witness, the ex-boyfriend's cousin, and the ex himself, corroborated this to the feds. And in 2022, Papini pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud (because of the victims' fund money) and lying to investigators. In addition to 18 months in prison, she was ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution. Shortly thereafter, her husband filed for divorce.

The case was turned into a Hulu docu-series last year called The Perfect Wife, which didn't paint Papini in a particularly sympathetic light. And, when it came out, ex-husband Keith Papini told Vanity Fair that, after everything and after she got out of jail in 2022, "we've heard from people that are closer to Sherri, it seems like she's sort of sticking to her story, that she was abducted."

Well, now we have Papini sticking to her insane story, still, on camera, in a new four-part docu-series on Investigation Discovery — Nightline provides a preview, seen below.

In the new series, Papini submits to a lie detector test that she appears to have set up herself, and all of this seems orchestrated to manufacture doubt for a jury or judge in Papini's ongoing custody battle with her ex-husband. Keith Papini retains sole custody of the couple's two children, three years after Papini's release from prison. And she is now adamant that her original story is true, suggesting that her guilty plea was only made to lessen her sentence — and potentially setting herself up for more legal trouble. But the goal appears to be to get joint custody, and/or to make some money toward that restitution payment?

"I'm Sherri Papini. I was abducted and I was tortured, and the FBI said I made it all up," she says in the new series.

Comparing the new series, Sherri Papini: Caught In the Lie to the Hulu series of last year, Investigation Discovery says in a press release:

SHERRI PAPINI: CAUGHT IN THE LIE will delve deeper into Papini’s case to include insight from her parents and sister-in-law, the federal authorities who investigated her disappearance and prosecuted her for lying to the FBI, her former lawyer, her psychologist, as well as the podcaster who followed her story closely, among others. Through these interviews and extensive access to archival footage, legal documents, and court filings, a new picture of her case emerges – illuminating an entirely different side of the story.

Watch it if you must! It airs on ID starting May 26.