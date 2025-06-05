A May 23 TikTok video of a Healdsburg woman hurling a racial epithet at a team of movers racked up millions of views and became a viral “Karen video,” but that woman, who’s since moved out of state, blames the whole thing on being bipolar.

The latest viral “Karen” video comes from the upscale Sonoma County town of Healdsburg. (The video below may not be the original, as many TikTok bottom-feeders have swiped the video and posted it as their own. A KRON4 report from immediately after the incident mentions a cease-and-desist request on the original video, so the original video may have been deleted.)

Regardless, the fact remains that a white woman confronts a group of movers, angry that apparently their moving truck had been blocking her car. “I live here, I can’t get out of my house! Fuck you,” she yells at them. Upon one Black mover’s reply that “I think a simple ‘Can you move your truck please’ would have sufficed,” the white woman turns around and calls him a s “stupid n*****.”

The video racked up more than two million views, and the woman was outed and tormented online. Her name is Caleigh Buchignani, and now she’s speaking out publicly, and local station KRON4 says she “reached out” to them to give her side of the story. Buchignani has since moved out of state, and dyed her hair purple in an apparent attempt to avoid recognition.

“I’m sorry for what I said. I’m sorry I wanted to hurt you, but it’s not because I’m a horrible person, it’s because I have been struggling recently,” Buchignani told KRON4. “I had to change my number, turn off all social media. I had people calling me, giving me death threats.” She added that she has “Multiple people a day calling me, harassing me, telling me what a horrible person I am. My parents still get phone calls.”

But the mover Keonta Gilmer spoke to KRON4 in their initial report in May. “That being in your vernacular, like you said for it to slip out so fast it just shows it’s common for you,” he told the station. “It wasn’t a slipout, you didn’t feel bad for it. It didn’t take a lot out of you to say it.”

In her own defense, Buchignani insisted she is bipolar, not racist. “I think it is important that people with mental health [issues] are heard,” she told KRON4. “We don’t talk about this in our society. It’s shameful.”

Shameful, indeed. Though to her credit, Buchignani has not started a crowdfunding campaign in defense of her being caught using the N-word on video, as one Minnesota woman did last month. And depressingly, that woman’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $675,000.

Image via TikTok