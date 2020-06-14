Alas, it looks like New York City's Amy Cooper, who called the police on a black Harvard-educated bird watcher in Central Park back in May, might be upstaged by San Francisco skincare CEO Lisa Alexander after she was filmed criticizing a local man for writing "Black Lives Matter" outside his home.

In the day-and-age of smartphones and social media platforms, scenes of Karen-ness are on full display. One of the more recent episodes of the meme-able conduct? The CEO of the luxury skincare line LAFACE accusing a Pacific Heights man of vandalizing... his own property.

A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020

According to KRON4, James Juanillo, a "proud Filipino," was writing "Black Lives Matter" in yellow chalk on a gunmetal gray retaining wall at the home he's lived in since 2002 when Alexander began accusing him of defacing someone else's property — with wash away calcium carbonate, mind you. During the filmed confrontation, Alexander is heard threatening to call the police on Juanillo: "[I would] be more than happy to talk to them," he retorted.

When did chalk art become “defacing” property? Cause then I got some kindergarteners outside committing all kinds of crime right now that Karen can heroically bust! — Jaimetoons (@jaimetoons) June 13, 2020

Lisa — who was not wearing a face-covering during the entire ordeal, ignoring one of the City’s foremost social-distancing policies — continues to scold Juanillo in the video for "expressing his beliefs" in a way that's not respectful of the homeowner, saying she knows the folks that live there.

Which, again, would include him.

Juanillo later told the media company Storyful that when police came, on-site officers recognized him immediately as a resident of the house; they never left their patrol car nor even bothered to ask for his ID.

Robert, her apparent partner according to individuals on Nextdoor, was seen filming from a distance and siding with Lisa as she proceeded to accuse Juanillo of criminal conduct.

Per SFGate, LAFACE is an independent skincare line described as an "anti-aging luxury natural and organic VEGAN skincare line [that] is extremely effective for all skin types"; Alexander has since been removed from the company and all mention of her name is no longer found on the website.

In response to the CEO's actions, the monthly subscription makeup mogul Birchbox formally cut ties with LAFACE over the weekend, saying in a tweet "we condemn the actions of Lisa Alexander" and explained that they "have not worked with LAFACE for several years," adding "we've removed their products from [Birchbox's] website."

We condemn the actions of Lisa Alexander. We have not worked with LAFACE for several years & as a result of the CEO’s actions today have officially cut ties with them. We’ve removed their products from our website & will not be working with them in the future. #blacklivesmatter — Birchbox (@BirchboxUK) June 13, 2020

In the clip's waning seconds, Juanillo can be heard saying "and that, people, is why black lives matter" as Karen leaves to call police. And with New York state lawmakers, including Governor Cummo, pushing to pass the “Amy Cooper bill” against false 911 accusations, is California next in line for a Karen-inspired piece of legislation?

The now-viral video's amassed north of 12 million views since it was posted on June 11 at 9:13 a.m. on Twitter.

Image: Twitter via @jaimetoons