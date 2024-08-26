An unidentified Alameda County Fire Department officer has been placed on administrative leave after a TikTok video showed him confronting a driver and calling that driver a “dumbass Mexican” who was “going to work some f***ing lawn job.”

As a reminder here in the smartphone era, when you confront someone yelling, “I have a fucking camera, dude,” it is entirely possible that the other person also has a camera, and that you are being recorded. And if you are wearing a shirt that displays who you work for, and their recording racks nearly a million views on TikTok, then you may be in hot water with your employer.

That is precisely what happened over the course of this weekend, as KRON4 reports that an Alamanda County firefighter has been placed on administrative leave over a racist confrontation that was posted to TikTok.

The original TikTok video is seen above, but it went far more viral when picked up by some Los Angeles-based TikTok account that seems to specialize in remixing and promoting “Karen” videos. We see an apparent post-car crash dispute between two drivers who are both acting tough and being confrontational. But one of them, clearly wearing an Alameda County Fire Department t-shirt and identifying himself as a firefighter, calls the other man a “dumbass Mexican,” and later says, “I don’t know what the fuck you are, Filipino?” He alleges that the driver is “going to work some fucking lawn job,” and admonishes, “You're going to be late for your $10-an-hour job, bitch.”

While the unidentified man is an Alameda County firefighter, KTVU notes the crash that spurred the confrontation happened on Highway 99 in Lodi, at Armstrong Road and Harney Lane, sometime Friday morning.

But it was clear by Monday morning that the Alameda County Fire Department had a situation in their hands.

“It has come to our attention that some language was used during this interaction that does not align with the values and standards we uphold as an organization,” Alameda County Fire Department Chief William McDonald sai at the Monday press conference seen above. “What you saw in the video does not in any way reflect our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and community trust.”

Chief McDonald added that the firefighter in question is a 20-year veteran of the department, and expressed that he was “disappointed in himself” over the matter. The department is investigating the incident, and it’s possible the firefighter will be terminated.

Related: Local TV Journalist Suggests Media Should Not Publish Every 'Karen' Video Without Adequate Context [SFist]

Image: TizzyEnt via TikTok