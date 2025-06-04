The seventh annual DIY “front porch” music festival SF Porchfest brings 74 live acts to 13 stages (well, porches) in the Mission District on Saturday, in what will be the biggest SF Porchfest ever held.

You may have looked on in jealousy as your Chicago friends posted pictures from the Porchfest in Chicago a couple weekends back. They actually have Porchfest in a bunch of cities now, continuing a tradition that started in Ithaca, New York in 2007. And get ready to bang (or maybe just gently nod) your head, as SF Porchfest returns this Saturday, June 7, from 12 noon to 6 pm in the Mission District.

Yes, this all-day festival brings 74 live acts playing on 13 stages, all of them on or near the Valencia Corridor. Each stage location is depicted on the map below. A couple of these are legitimate business storefronts (Arcana, Hila Gelato Caffè, and Radio Habana Social Club, as well as that temporary SF Library Mission Branch). Others are simply home addresses that just don’t mind having people milling about out front all day.

SF Porchfest dates back to 2015, though the event had to skip a few years during COVID, and actually went on hiatus pre-COVID in 2018. But while 2025 is the biggest SF Porchfest yet, all of the stages are within six to eight blocks of each other, so it’s easy to bounce around all day.

While most of the fun is on Saturday, there is a Friday night pre-party from 7-9 pm at Arcana (Mission and 21st streets) featuring, who else, the Porchfest House Band.

And bring your dollar bills, people! These musicians are only playing for tips.

The band slots are all already full, but SF Porchfest is still looking for volunteers who can lend some time Saturday to help the free event run more smoothly.

Image: SF Porchfest via Facebook