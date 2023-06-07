A beloved "front porch festival" that first happened in San Francisco in 2015 is returning this weekend for a day of local music on sidewalks and porches in the Mission District.

SF Porchfest is back on Saturday, June 10, after a fall iteration in 2022 and a hiatus during the previous four years. It's billed as "an afternoon of music on the porches, parklets, and stoops of the Mission" that "reflects the creativity and diversity of the city we all love, with musical acts across many genres, ages, and backgrounds."

The fun starts with a kickoff party Friday at 6 p.m. at Amado's (998 Valencia Street at 21st), featuring music from Gen 11, Jerry Giddens, and Maisy & Friends.

Then the full fest kicks off at noon on Saturday, with acts playing simultaneously at seven locations around the Mission, including Amado's. The free festival encourages everyone to wander around and listen, with all the venues within about a four-block radius of each other. You can see all the bands here, and see a map of the "porch" venues here.

Bring your dollar bills! The musicians are only playing for tips.

It looks like Porchfest is still seeking volunteers, if you'd like to take part. And they're seeking donations to help cover some costs — the GoFundMe is here.

If costs get covered, anything extra will go back to the musicians.

SF's first Porchfest was a full eight years ago, but this is only the fifth one. Similar porch festivals happened in San Rafael in 2018, and in San Jose during the pandemic days of 2020. And they've also occurred at different times all across the country.

Follow SF_Porchfest on Instagram for further updates.