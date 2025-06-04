Local:
- Even though the East Coast is seeing more impacts, the Bay Area Air District has extended an air quality advisory through Thursday because of wildfire smoke from Canada. [NBC Bay Area]
- The process is moving slow as molasses, but the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors are voting to take the first formal step to remove Sheriff Christina Corpus, as they were authorized to do by county-wide vote in March, issuing a "Notice of Intent to Remove" which will trigger a "pre-removal conference." [Bay Area News Group]
- Now Reddit is suing AI company Anthropic for breach of contract, claiming that it has been scraping user comments and user data without their consent for use in its AI model Claude. [KRON4]
National:
- Republicans are now trying to discredit all the economists who are sounding alarms about the tax cuts in Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." [New York Times]
- The Trump administration has now returned a Guatemalan man, who was wrongfully deported to Mexico, to the US under court order. [CBS News]
- Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment has been court-ordered to attend AA meetings following his drunken behavior and arrest at Mammoth ski resort in April. [Chronicle]
Video:
- Check out this rather clear view, apparently out of the window of a car traveling down Market Street at night, in the 1960s, just before the street got torn up to build BART. You can see the Orpheum and Warfield both operating as movie theaters — Dr. Zhivago was showing at the Orpheum, so this was probably early 1966. The Proper Hotel was called the Hotel Shaw and it had a Greyhound terminal next to it. And there's plenty of vintage neon lighting up most of the building facades. (via @historyofsanfrancisco)