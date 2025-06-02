The 37-year-old Stephen Curry probably has a couple more years of basketball left in the tank, but just gave an interview about his potential retirement plans, and how he’ll still be a prominent figure in the sports world.

Your Golden State Warriors are now in what we refer to as the Cancun component of their season, when NBA players who’ve been eliminated from the playoffs go enjoy their expensive vacations. And last we saw of the Warriors’ franchise player Steph Curry, he was in street clothes on the bench with a strained hamstring as the Dubs lost to the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

But you can see Curry again this week, as he’s featured in the CNBC Sport documentary Curry Inc.: The Business of Stephen Curry, premiering this Wednesday, June 4, at 6 pm PT on CNBC. (And yes, there is now a thing called CNBC Sport). CNBC has published a few preview snippets from the show, and as they note, Curry is now the second highest-paid athlete in the world behind only Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Readers may be aware that Curry’s off-court business pursuits are handled by his umbrella company called ThirtyInk, which had a recent controversy over canceling its expansion into Dogpatch because of some squabble over union carpenters. Though Curry says he may go on to own or be a minority owner of an NBA team, as Michael Jordan did with the Charlotte Hornets.

"He might be the only one in our generation who has sat in that seat and done it that way," Curry told CNBC. "The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated — how you're going after true winning, like we've done here with the Warriors — that's something I'm excited about pursuing. It's interesting. Obviously, as an active player, you can't participate in that level until you're done. So you'll see me in the seat somewhere down the road."

That sounds like a definite statement, though Curry is far from being a billionaire, so its unlikely he would be buying a majority stake. A more visible career path might be on television. He told CNBC that he would "for sure" consider being a TV analyst, as Draymond Green often does with his occasional Inside the NBA appearances alongside Charles Barkley and Shaq. Curry just had a sitcom on Peacock that was recently canceled, and he also has a Sesame Street appearance under his belt.

It is well-known that Curry is a talented golfer, having won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe in 2023. He tells CNBC he’s considering joining the PGA Tour Champions league, a sort of retirement-age league for players 50 years old and older.

"That would be a fun goal to go after for sure," Curry said to the network. "It's an extremely challenging tour to crack if you're not one of the champion ex-PGA guys that are making that jump after you turn 50. So to do all the qualifying journey and all that — I'm pretty sure I'll try it. I've seen guys who are preparing themselves to do the same thing.

But all this future-looking aside, Curry remains under contract to play for the Warriors into 2027. And it may be a barn-burner offseason for the team. The rumor mill is churning speculation that the Warriors could trade for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster deal, though these Giannis trade rumors are mostly hype, and do not have much basis in fact at the moment.

Image: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry attend TIME100 Impact Dinner: Leaders Shaping the Future of Philanthropy at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on May 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)