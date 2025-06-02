Both a mother and her five-year-old child were hospitalized after a hit-and-run driver collided with them on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, but now a 35-year-old suspect is in custody.

It was on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at around 6 pm when a hit-and-run driver hit a mother and her five-year-old child while the mother was pushing the child on a push bike at 31st Avenue and Clement Street. While the driver sped off, eyewitnesses noticed that the offending vehicle was a white SUV.

Eight days later, SFPD says they've found their hit-and-run driver. According to a Monday afternoon press release from the department, SFPD says they arrested a 35-year-old suspect early Sunday night in Daly City.

“On June 1, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m. TCIU investigators located the suspect on the unit block of Serramonte Center, Daly City, California,” the SFPD said in their press release. “The suspect, identified as Jonathan Tyler Lam, 35-year-old male, was placed into custody and transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked in violation of felony Hit and Run.”

Lam was granted $100,000 bail, and he may have made that bail. A Monday afternoon search of his name on the SF County Jail website did not show anyone in custody matching Lam’s name.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Related: Police Seeking Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Mother and Child In SF's Richmond District [SFist]

Image: Google Street View

