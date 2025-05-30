- A 72-year-old man who was in a motorized wheelchair was struck and injured in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose early Friday. The collision happened around 2:45 am, and the victim, Richard Evans, is reportedly in intensive care. [KTVU]
- A murder case against two men, stemming from the death of a 22-year-old woman near Lake Merritt in Oakland in November 2021, fell apart after it was revealed that the victim may have been shot by a second victim, who was armed and shooting wildly in self-defense while the suspects were trying to rob them. [East Bay Times]
- Now that we know there will be a recall election for SF Supervisor Joel Engardio, the math doesn't look great for him in what will be a very low-turnout September election. [48 Hills]
- Notre Dame de Namur University, a Catholic university in Belmont, has agreed to sell its 46-acre campus to the University of California in a lease-back deal after a similar deal with Stanford fell through. [Chronicle]
- Former President Joe Biden gave his first public remarks Friday morning since being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, speaking at a Memorial Day event in Delaware and marking the 10-year anniversary of the death of Beau Biden. [ABC 7]
- The New York Times has struck a deal to license its content to Amazon for use across its AI platforms. [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court has ruled on an emergency application, allowing the Trump administration, for now, to end a Biden-era expansion of humanitarian parole, a mechanism by which noncitizens from countries in turmoil, including Haiti and Venezuela, were given temporary residency on a case-by-case basis. [New York Times]
Photo by Ethan Dow