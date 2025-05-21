The eyes of the world have been set on when those Golden Gate Park Dead & Company tickets would go on sale, and now we know they’re on sale next week for $635 for all three shows, with single-show sales forthcoming, plus three different opening acts.

Fans of the Grateful Dead have been stealing their collective faces over this month’s surprise news that the Bobby-and-Mickey offshoot band Dead & Company would play three shows in Golden Gate Park this summer to commemorate the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. The shows will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 1-3), which is the weekend before this year’s Outside Lands Festival.

When those shows were announced, Mayor Daniel Lurie said that when it came to tickets, “more details from the band [were] coming soon.” And we now have that ‘Furthur’ information, plus the announcement that there are also three different opening acts for all three shows, including the Trey Anasatasio Band, and 2024 Outside Lands headliner Sturgill Simpson.

Image via Another Planet Entertainment

The show's co-organizer Another Planet Entertainment announced ticket information for the shows Wednesday. Three-day tickets will be $635 ($556 + $79 fees) and will go on sale to the general public at 10 am on Friday, May 30. Single-show tickets will be $245 ($209 + $36 fees), though Another Planet simply said that those would be “available soon.”

There are also VIP packages starting at $1,725 ($1,575 + $150 fees).

Though as with most big live shows these days, there’s a convoluted system of presales too. (At least these don’t require you have a certain specific credit card or wireless carrier!) There’s an “artists presale” on the Dead and Company website, which requires registration, on Wednesday, May 28 at 10 am PT. Then Another Planet has their own presale Thursday, May 29 at 10 am PT, and the general sale on Ticketmaster goes live on Friday, May 30 at 10 am PT.

A small smattering of $60 tickets will be sold to California firefighters in a Wednesday, June 4 lottery.

Dead & Company is set to return to San Francisco for three headline shows in the iconic Golden Gate Park on Aug 1-3. Each night will begin with special guest sets from @BillyStrings on Fri, 8/1, Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson on Sat, 8/2, & @TreyAnastasio Band on Sun, 8/3. pic.twitter.com/klmJ7CQAal — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) May 21, 2025

And yes there will be opening acts! Friday’s opener is Billy Strings, Saturday has Sturgill Simpson, and Sunday has Phish's Trey Anastasio and his band.

Yet you still might get those classic three-and-a-half-hour shows out of Dead & Company, even with warm-up acts playing. Each day’s show starts at 4 pm, and the openers are playing 75-minute sets. So Dead & Co. will probably be on well before 7 pm each night, and can wrap up by the 10 pm curfew.

There are no details provided on whether there will be a livestream, as there was for those July 2023 shows at Oracle Park. (Those were $35 a show.) And there are no details on the apparently divisive topic of whether John Mayer will be standing in the Jerry Garcia role on guitar and vocals.

Image: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: (L-R) Honorees Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage at 2025 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)