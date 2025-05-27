One person has been taken into custody after three people were shot, two of them fatally, at a long-running encampment near Highway 37 in Vallejo on Monday night.

A Monday night shooting at a homeless encampment in Vallejo left two people dead and another injured, according to NBC Bay Area. The names of the two people killed have not been released, but the third person was reportedly hospitalized and suffered life-threatening injuries.

NBC Bay Area adds that the shooting happened at about 5:30 pm Monday afternoon, and describes the location of the encampment as being “along Sacramento Street in Vallejo,” not far from Highway 37.

That station also adds that there was a heavy police presence on Sacramento Street throughout Monday evening. And a separate report from Open Vallejo notes that police spent “hours” looking for a certain armed suspect.

They apparently found that suspect, whom Open Vallejo says police were searching for “on an outstanding warrant.” That individual was taken into custody, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

That said, police have not confirmed whether that person was taken into custody because of this shooting, or for another reason.

