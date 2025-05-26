Apart from the music acts gracing six different stages at BottleRock in Napa over the weekend, the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage was filled with plenty of big-name celebrity chef talent, and other celebs sometimes awkwardly making small talk.

The Culinary Stage is definitely more of a thing at BottleRock than at other music festivals — and while Outside Lands has had its GastroMagic Stage for a number of years now, it's shrunk and become less star-studded in recent iterations of the fest.

The 2025 edition of BottleRock's Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage featured a pretty packed schedule, with heavy-hitters from the Food Network and Top Chef like Bobby Flay, the Voltaggio brothers, and Kristin Kish, as well as Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. The setups and cooking demos were generally a bit slapdash and awkward — the Voltaggios, for instance, made a large lobster roll and some ice cream Saturday but didn't do any explanation of what they were doing at all, and meanwhile Green Day's Tre Cool was on stage bantering with emcee Liam Mayclem, Adam DeVine came on and cracked wise, and then Benson Boone showed up, tasted the ice cream, and did a backflip.

But there were plenty of amusing and noteworthy moments at the stage throughout the weekend, including Flay and his Food Network "Titan" Brooke Williamson being publicly affectionate in their new romantic situation — they went public about dating back in March — and Williamson palling around while cooking onstage with actress-turned-singer Kate Hudson, who recently put out a rock album and performed on Saturday on the Verizon Stage, and who was actually high school friends with Williams (they're the same age, 46).

On Friday afternoon, country star and Food Network personality Trisha Yearwood welcomed tennis legend Serena Williams onstage along with her eight-year-old daughter Olympia, to make some nachos. Yearwood's recipe was for pulled-pork nachos with cotija cheese sauce, but they made them with chicken instead. And Olympia was not too shy about being onstage. When asked who was the better cook, she or her mother, she quickly said, "Me!"

And when Serena at one point said, "I'm making a mess," Olympia replied, "Yeah you are."

A few photos from the Culinary Stage below.

Serena Williams and Trisha Yearwood at BottleRock 2025. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Serena Williams, Trisha Yearwood, at BottleRock 2025. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Oympia Ohanian, Serena Williams and Trisha Yearwood at BottleRock 2025. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Olympia Ohanian and Serena Williams. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Olympia Ohanian and Serena Williams. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Oympia Ohanian, Serena Williams and Trisha Yearwood at BottleRock 2025. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Serena Williams, Oympia Ohanian, and Trisha Yearwood at BottleRock 2025. Photo by Mike Nowicki

Andrew Zimmern, Bobby Flay, and Aaron Sanchez. Photo courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Michael Voltaggio. Photo courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Tre Cool of Green Day with Liam Mayclem. Photo courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Adam DeVine. Photo courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Kristin Kish. Photo courtesy of Williams Sonoma