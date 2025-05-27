The parents of a two-year-old Oakland girl, as well as her maternal grandmother, have now been charged with kidnapping, assault, and more stemming from an alleged abduction that took place last week.

Police say that a 2-year-old girl was abducted by force on May 20 from the home of her paternal grandmother, who had legal custody of the girl. As Bay Area News Group reports, the abduction occurred around 12:30 pm last Tuesday at the grandmother's home on 39th Street. Investigators say that the girl's father, 26-year-old Andrew Coleman, was allowed into the home under the pretenses of "obtaining court paperwork."

Coleman's mother was then allegedly rushed and assaulted by two other women: 24-year-old Tamira Claggion, who is the mother of the two-year-old; and Claggion's mother, 49-year-old Chalita West.

Coleman is alleged to have pushed his mother to the ground while Claggion allegedly punched and scratched the victim's face. West is alleged to have kicked the victim and brandished a handgun.

Claggion then allegedly went to a bedroom where the young girl was crying, and took her, and the trio fled in a vehicle with the child.

Claggion, left, Coleman, center, and West.

An Amber Alert was subsequently issued, but the girl was found some hours later, with police obtaining cellphone evidence that suggested the three were at West's home in East Oakland. West allegedly, at first, refused to allow police to enter the home, but the trio ultimately surrendered.

According to Oakland police, the victim, Coleman's mother, had sole custody of the toddler pending a court hearing in June.

All three are being held at Santa Rita Jail, with West being held in lieu of $230,000 bail. Coleman and Claggion are being held in lieu of $220,000 bail, and were expected to enter pleas today on charges of kidnapping, assault with force likely to create great bodily injury, first-degree residential burglary, and unlawful child detention.

West, who initially allegedly lied to police about her identity, is also facing an additional misdemeanor charge of giving false information to a police officer.