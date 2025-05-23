Local:

Following recent deaths and multiple rescues, San Francisco officials are urging visitors to avoid entering the water at Ocean Beach this Memorial Day weekend. Instead, how about heading to the much more gentle bay side of the water, such as Aquatic Park or Crane Cove Park. [KQED]

Instead, how about heading to the much more gentle bay side of the water, such as Aquatic Park or Crane Cove Park. [KQED] About 20 Stanford students are on the 11th day of a hunger strike, demanding the university cut ties with companies linked to Israel’s actions in Gaza. Protesters also want looser protest rules, dropped charges, and a stronger stance from school leaders. [SFGate]

Protesters also want looser protest rules, dropped charges, and a stronger stance from school leaders. [SFGate] YouTube has hired longtime Disney executive Justin Connolly as its global head of media and sports, prompting Disney to sue YouTube for breach of contract and interference, seeking to block the appointment. [Bloomberg]

A San Francisco boy with a rare bone marrow disease has been on the donor waitlist for over a year, facing challenges finding a match due to his Chinese and Vietnamese heritage. [NBC Bay Area]

The Southern California portion of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Friday morning for the first time since the January Palisades Fire, restoring a key route between Malibu and Pacific Palisades. [Chronicle]

Just an adorable family of three enjoying their beers at the Giants game. [@SFGiantsFaithful]

National:

At least 12 people were injured, including three critically, in a stabbing attack at a Hamburg train station, where a 39-year-old woman suspect was arrested. Authorities say she likely acted alone and may have been in mental distress. [ABC7]

Authorities say she likely acted alone and may have been in mental distress. [ABC7] Boeing has reached a $1.1 billion deal with the Justice Department to avoid prosecution over two deadly 737 Max crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. While the agreement includes $445 million in victim compensation and safety reforms, families who have spent years demanding a public trial and harsher accountability strongly oppose the deal. [CBS News]

While the agreement includes $445 million in victim compensation and safety reforms, families who have spent years demanding a public trial and harsher accountability strongly oppose the deal. [CBS News] More than 100 National Security Council staffers — including both career officials and Trump-era political appointees — were abruptly placed on administrative leave Friday after an email from NSC chief of staff Brian McCormack gave them 30 minutes to clear out their desks as part of a controversial restructuring led by interim adviser Marco Rubio. [Yahoo News]

NOAA predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season beginning June 1, with 13–19 named storms and up to five major hurricanes, driven by unusually warm ocean temperatures and intensified monsoon activity. [NBC News]

Video of the Day:

Watch rare footage from Sesame Street’s first-ever national tour stop in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, where Big Bird and the gang performed for 15,000 fans in what was called a “Preschooler’s Woodstock.”

Still Making Weekend Plans?

In case you missed it, SFist let you know about the Chinatown Pride event as well as Saturday’s line-up at Yerba Buena Gardens. Here are a couple more big events happening this weekend.

Carnaval San Francisco, Afro Mundo: Celebrate the African diaspora in the Americas with a weekend of music, dance, and food. Saturday–Sunday, May 24–25 | 11 AM–6 PM | Mission District, SF | Free

Celebrate the African diaspora in the Americas with a weekend of music, dance, and food. Saturday–Sunday, May 24–25 | 11 AM–6 PM | Mission District, SF | Free SF Queer Art & Music Festival : Nine-day celebration across the Tenderloin featuring DJs, drag, and visual art. May 23–31 | Various venues, SF

Nine-day celebration across the Tenderloin featuring DJs, drag, and visual art. May 23–31 | Various venues, SF Crucial Reggae Sundays: Relax with live reggae music in Golden Gate Park's Music Concourse. Sunday, May 25 | 4:20–7:30 PM | Golden Gate Park, SF | Free

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist