- Twelve people were injured—two hospitalized—after a tree fell during Diablo Valley College’s graduation ceremony in Pleasant Hill. Officials say an investigation is underway. [Chronicle]
- Newly released details confirm that the pilot of the San Diego plane crash may have been unaware the runway lights and automated weather system were down, as he attempted to land in dense fog and pre-dawn darkness. The NTSB says the plane struck power lines before crashing, igniting a fire that damaged nearby homes and injured eight people on the ground. [Reuters]
- A 15-acre brushfire near Guadalupe Landfill in San Jose was 70% contained by Friday evening, thanks to swift action from SJFD and Cal Fire. No injuries or structural damage were reported. [Bay Area News Group]
- Alameda is testing its lagoons for toxic algae after reports of dogs getting sick and dying from playing in the water, with test results expected next week. [ABC7]
- Rep. Sam Liccardo is calling for the restoration of FEMA’s $50M BRIC grant, warning that cuts to the disaster-preparedness program jeopardize Pacifica’s aging seawall and efforts to protect the city from escalating coastal erosion. [Bay Area News Group]
- A person was fatally shot Friday afternoon near 90th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland—just a day after another shooting on the same street. [KTVU]
- Former congresswoman and 2026 gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter rode BART from San Francisco to Oakland recently. [@KatiePorter]
Image: Mexican Alebrijes & Nahuales sculptures now on display at Yerba Buena Gardens; Leanne Maxwell/SFist