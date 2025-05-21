Local:
- Today's Muni meltdown that affected all downtown underground stations was resolved around 3:30 pm, with residual delays. We still don't have an explanation about what "debris" between Embarcadero and Montgomery stations caused the problem. [SFMTA/X]
- JC Penney is closing seven stores nationwide this weekend, including its store at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. [ABC 7]
- Some strange experiential "theme park," along the lines of the Instagram-friendly "experiences" of the last decade like the Museum of Ice Cream, has opened next to Lake Merritt in Oakland called Bubble Planet. And, yes, there are multiple ball pits. [East Bay Times]
National:
- Now the Trump administration is having to answer for a strange deportation flight to South Sudan, on a private jet, carrying eight individuals from multiple countries who have been convicted of crimes including murder, sexual assault and robbery. The flight left Texas last night and landed in Djibouti earlier today, and it's not clear what the plan is for the man if and when they're dropped off in the political volatile South Sudan. [New York Times]
- Trump ambushed the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the Oval Office today, playing him a video and showing him printouts of reports that he claimed proved there is a genocide happening of white Afrikaners, which there is no concrete evidence of. [New York Times]
- That Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, featuring items from George Lucas's personal collection of graphic art and comic books or whatever, which almost landed in San Francisco but is now opening next year in Los Angeles, just laid off 14% of its staff. [Chronicle]
Video:
- Please enjoy this 1976 how-to video explaining basic computer terms, featuring a fictional, cigar-chewing, Luddite businessman named Harry who's afraid of computers, because of "all those old movies, you know, where the computer takes over the world." [h/t: Laughing Squid]
Photo courtesy of Bubble Planet