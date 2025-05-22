- Two people were killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash on Highway 4 in Brentwood, and the crash ignited an EV battery fire. Both drivers were pinned inside their vehicles, and the fire led to Highway 4 being shut down for seven and a half hours. [KTVU]
- A gunman in Washington DC fatally shot two staff members of the Israeli Embassy outside the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night. The alleged gunman reportedly shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being arrested. [CNN]
- A divided Supreme Court, with Justice Amy Coney Barrett recusing herself, has just denied a bid to create a religious charter school in Oklahoma. The justices were split 4-4, which means an Oklahoma Supreme Court ruling stands, blocking the school from getting state funds. [New York Times]
- BART's Green Line remains out of service today after a fire under the tracks at San Leandro Station on Tuesday. [NBC Bay Area]
- The number of homeless tents and structures is at a five-year low in San Francisco, but complaints about them from residents are still on the rise, via the city's 311 app. [Chronicle]
- Another dead whale has appeared in the Bay, this one an adult female gray whale, which was spotted Wednesday near Mare Island in Vallejo. [ABC 7]
- House Republicans were up all night last night and took an early morning vote to pass Trump's "big beautiful bill," which cuts $700 billion from Medicaid and $300 billion in nutrition assistance for the poor in order to give the wealthy a tax cut. [Chronicle]
